Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.612
Reoffer yield 2.304 pct
Spread 59 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.6bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan,
Natixis & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN FR0011356997
