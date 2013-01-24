June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 4, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.19

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Total 1.875 pct, Selling 1.625 pct and M+U 0.25 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched off the issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0882238297

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.