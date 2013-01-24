Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KBC Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.24
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.6bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &
KBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's Residential Mortgage
Covered Bonds programme
ISIN BE0002425974
