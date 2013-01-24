Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0882563108

