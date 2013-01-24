Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0882563108
