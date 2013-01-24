January 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 99.76
Discount margin 3-month Libor + 31bp
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC Capial Markets
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0882231870
