Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baded Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
Guarantor Land of Baded-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 8bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 8bp
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) L-Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0881812712
Data supplied by International Insider.