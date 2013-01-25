Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2023
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.029
Yield 3.366 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.2bp
over Bunds
Payment Date February 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman sachs, ABN Amro, Commerzbank,
Danske, Erste, KBC, SGBM, Sedbank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
