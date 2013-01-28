Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 08, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.475

Yield 1.762 pct

Spread 71 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.2bp

Over the OBL Due 2017

Payment Date February 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.