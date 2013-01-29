Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.724

Reoffer yield 3.434 pct

Spread 229 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 271.8bp

Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date February 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Mediobanca & Unicredis Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

