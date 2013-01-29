Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2040

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.618

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.9bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2039 DBR

Payment Date February 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

DZ Bank, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0884635524

Data supplied by International Insider.