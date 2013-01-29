BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 05, 2015
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date February 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0SN6
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.