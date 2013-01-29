BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization for
Municipalities (JFM)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 5, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.544
Reoffer price 99.544
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Mizuho
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.