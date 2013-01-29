Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 05, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.539

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.3bp

over the OBL#165

Payment Date February 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN EU000A1G0A99

Data supplied by International Insider.