BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Issuer RSHB Capital S.A
Borrower Russian Agricultural Bank
Issue Amount 10 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 7, 2018
Coupon 7.875 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & VTB Capital
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 5000-100
Governing Law English
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.