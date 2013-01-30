UPDATE 2-Global dairy prices dip, worry New Zealand farmers

* Average dairy prices fall 6.3 pct at fortnightly auction * Points to slower-than-hoped recovery * Demand not matching ramped up supply -analysts (Recasts, adds comment) By Tom Westbrook and Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, March 8 Prices dropped more than 6 percent at a key international dairy auction on Wednesday, suggesting stronger supply could take the edge off an ongoing recovery in the sector. The fall in prices at the fortnightly Global Diary Trade