Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp

Reoffer price 100.003

Payment Date February 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0849517064

