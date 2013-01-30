Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 7.50 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 12, 2016

Coupon ROIS + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBI

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

