UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Ote Plc
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date February 7, 2018
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price 99.493
Reoffer price 99.493
Yield 8.0 pct
Spread 723 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Bund
Payment Date February 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0885718782
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.