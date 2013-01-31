Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount A$400 million
Maturity Date February 5, 2018
Coupon 3mBBSW + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BMO
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0882836785
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.