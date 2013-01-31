Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Issuer Russian Standard Finance

Borrower JSC Russian Standard Bank

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date February 14, 2015

Coupon 8.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), B+ (S&P),

B+ (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

