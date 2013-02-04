BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2025
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.381
Reoffer price 99.681
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date Febraury 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Co-Leads BEKB, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0200044805
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.