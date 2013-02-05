Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.714

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0888484200

Data supplied by International Insider.