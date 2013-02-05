BRIEF-One Liberty Properties Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.53
* One Liberty Properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij
Voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 12, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.543
Spread 55 basis pointa
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, JPMorgan & Rabobank
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0888591897
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* One Liberty Properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Corzine was New Jersey governor, Goldman co-chairman (Adds more Corzine testimony)