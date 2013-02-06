Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 225 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Issue price 100.08

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.225 billion sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0854758868

