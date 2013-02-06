Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor State of Baden Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date February 16, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Yield 0.731 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.3bp

over the 0.375 pct January 2016 UST

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0889239876

