Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Talanx AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2023

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.958

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.7bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000TLX2003

Data supplied by International Insider.