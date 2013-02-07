BRIEF-Polish lender BGZ confirms no dividend planned for 2016
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
Caja Laboral Popular Coop. de Credito
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.
COPENHAGEN, March 10 Danish pension firms are lobbying against a regulator's proposal that would force them to give customers detailed forecasts on future payout and risk, offering instead to set standards themselves, the Danish Insurance Association said on Friday.