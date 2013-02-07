BRIEF-Concern Rossium decreases its stake in Open Investments
* Says decreases its stake in Open Investments to 71.59 pct from 86.31 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2n7aQIC
Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date April 14, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.865
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN US65562QAU94
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says decreases its stake in Open Investments to 71.59 pct from 86.31 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2n7aQIC
* FY 2016 net loss of 1.6 million lira ($429,472.55) versus profit of 12.0 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay 0.0037974 lira ($0.0010) net and gross cash dividend per share for FY 2016