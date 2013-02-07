BRIEF-Concern Rossium decreases its stake in Open Investments
* Says decreases its stake in Open Investments to 71.59 pct from 86.31 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2n7aQIC
Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 99.6475 pct
Yield 5.634 pct
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 450 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0830174222
* FY 2016 net loss of 1.6 million lira ($429,472.55) versus profit of 12.0 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay 0.0037974 lira ($0.0010) net and gross cash dividend per share for FY 2016