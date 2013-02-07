Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 99.6475 pct

Yield 5.634 pct

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 450 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0830174222

Data supplied by International Insider.