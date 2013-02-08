Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price 99.768

Reoffer price 99.768

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 31bp

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $500 million

ISIN XS0882231870

