Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 99.768
Reoffer price 99.768
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 31bp
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $500 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0882231870
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue