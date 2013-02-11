Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date February 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp
Payment Date February 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0891028044
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
