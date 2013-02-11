Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Hollandi Bank's
(SHB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SHB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that
there is an extremely high probability that the Saudi Arabian authorities would
support the bank, if needed. This view is based on the Saudi authorities' strong
track record of support for the banking system and SHB's well-established
corporate and commercial banking franchise.
These ratings are therefore sensitive to a rating action on the Saudi sovereign
rating ('AA-'/Stable) or a change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity
of the Saudi authorities to provide timely support to SHB.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
The affirmation of the VR reflects SHB's healthy asset-quality, improving
profitability and sound liquidity position, while also considering the
concentrations on both sides of SHB's balance sheet and uncertainty relating to
its future ownership. A 40% stake in SHB is currently held by the Royal Bank of
Scotland N.V. (RBSNV; 'A'/Stable). This stake is considered non-strategic and is
likely to be sold in due course.
In 9M12, net income grew 17% yoy and SHB continues to report healthy
profitability ratios (operating ROAA of 2.1% and ROAE of 16.5%). Operating
revenues were supported by 16% loan growth during 9M12, good growth in fee
income and well contained operating costs. Fitch expects operating profitability
to continue its positive trend in 2013, supported by the benign operating
environment and a pick-up in loan growth across the banking sector.
SHB's loan book is concentrated, both by name and industry, as is common in the
region. However, at end-9M12, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was low at
1.7% and the reserve coverage strong at 143%. NPLs will remain well contained in
the short to medium term, in Fitch's view. Customer deposits (up 18% in 9M12)
represent about 95% of SHB's total non-equity funding. As is common in Saudi
Arabia, a large portion of SHB's deposit base is non-remunerated, which supports
margins. The deposit book is highly concentrated, but a high proportion is
government-related, which has proven stable despite the short-term maturities.
At end-9M12, cash, interbank placements and liquid investments totalled about
30% of total assets (equivalent to 38% of customer deposits), which provides an
ample liquidity cushion.
At end-9M12, the regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios were 11.4% and
13.0%, respectively. Capitalisation is slightly lower than the Saudi average,
but should be sufficient to support modest business growth. In November 2012,
SHB successfully raised SAR1.4bn in Tier 2 capital via a sukuk issuance, with a
seven-year maturity. The bank's capital base is well protected from impairment
losses given its strong reserve coverage ratio.
An upgrade of the VR would require better diversification of the loan book and a
stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its domestic peers. An end to
the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership could also positively affect the VR.
The VR could be downgraded if the current volatile global economic backdrop
affected the Saudi Arabian economy, translating into notable deterioration in
asset quality. Fitch does not view this as likely at present. The VR could also
face downward pressure from excessive lending growth that may result in lower
capital ratios.
SHB was founded in 1926 as the Netherlands Trading Society, and is one of three
joint-venture banks in Saudi Arabia. In 2007, a consortium of banks acquired the
ABN AMRO group and, as a result, a 40% shareholding in SHB. The stake, which is
still ultimately owned by the consortium, is now held by RBSNV (formerly ABN
AMRO Bank N.V. ) and considered non-strategic.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'