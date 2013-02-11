Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Ikano Bank

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 170bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 170bp

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005065281

