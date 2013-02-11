BRIEF-S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed
* S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed following announcement of new rating on subsidiary Source text (http://bit.ly/2mbFuNr)
Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Stadshypotek AB
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN XS0891017518
