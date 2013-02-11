BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Inter-American Investment Corp (IIC)
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date November 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 35bp
Reoffer price 100.139
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date February 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Mizuho
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $400 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0854680906
Temp ISIN XS0891032582
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.