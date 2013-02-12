Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Grid North America Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.796
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.1bp
Over the 0.5 pct 23 February 2018 OBL 165
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, ING & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0891393414
