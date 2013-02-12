BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA
Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.349
Spread 365.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct OBL 157 due 2015
Payment Date February 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular Espanol & Credit Agricole CIB
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0875105909
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: