BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 04, 2027
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.343
Spread 7.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0206992270
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: