BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $600 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Regs ISIN XS0891864398
144A ISIN US50048MAZ32
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)