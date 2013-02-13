Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 155 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 27, 2039

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 105.538

Reoffer price 105.538

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KB LU

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes The issue size will total 265 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0207149524

ISIN CH0120736852

