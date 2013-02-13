BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
Feb 13 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly profit on derivative losses linked to its credit spreads but its operating profit beat estimates.
The company's net income fell to $96 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $959 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, MetLife earned $1.25 per share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)