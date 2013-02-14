Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 1.15 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0892142547

