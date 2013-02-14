BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 1.15 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 1, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0892142547
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)