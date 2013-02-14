Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG (LB Berlin)
Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date March 4, 2016
Coupon 2.08 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000LBB0DA5
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31