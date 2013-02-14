Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
Feb 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.591
Reoffer price 99.591
Yield 1.085 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date February 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBc & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31