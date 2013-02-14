Feb 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Yield 1.085 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date February 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBc & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

