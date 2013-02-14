Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Italcementi Finance S.A.

Guarantor Italcementi S.p.A.

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2018

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 99.477

Reoffer 99.477

Yield 6.25 pct

Spread 515.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 559.7bp

Over the OBL

Payment Date February 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, CACIB, Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0893201433

Data supplied by International Insider.