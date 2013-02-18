Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.271
Reoffer price 101.271
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date February 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 425 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0751800714
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.