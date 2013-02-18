February 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 100.139
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 225 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0858481194
