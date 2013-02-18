Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 26, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.758
Yield 2.585 pct
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 550 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 26, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.796
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 1.05 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 26, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 150bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.