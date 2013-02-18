Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Thyssenkrupp AG

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date August 27, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.681

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Citigroup, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R08U3

