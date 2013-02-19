* Shares of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd gain after shareholders at each of the cement makers separately approved paying technology fees to controlling stakeholder Holcim Ltd of 1 percent of net annual sales. * The approvals remove an uncertainty that had been weighing on the Indian companies, as some investors had feared a protracted process over a decision that had been unpopular with shareholders. * ACC gains 2.4 percent while Ambuja Cements is up 0.5 percent. * Holcim holds a 50.3 percent stake in ACC and 50.6 percent in Ambuja Cements. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)