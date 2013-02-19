* Shares of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd
gain after shareholders at each of the cement makers separately
approved paying technology fees to controlling stakeholder
Holcim Ltd of 1 percent of net annual sales.
* The approvals remove an uncertainty that had been weighing on
the Indian companies, as some investors had feared a protracted
process over a decision that had been unpopular with
shareholders.
* ACC gains 2.4 percent while Ambuja Cements is up 0.5 percent.
* Holcim holds a 50.3 percent stake in ACC and 50.6 percent in
Ambuja Cements.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)